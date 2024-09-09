Ticket Sales For Premiere WWE SmackDown Episode On USA Network Looking Strong

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is about to change, as it moves from FOX to the USA Network beginning this week.

That move came earlier than expected, following the announcement of a five-year contract for SmackDown’s rights with FOX. The original plans called for it to relocate in October.

However, due to college football, FOX planned to move several SmackDown episodes in September to FS1. USA agreed to take SmackDown earlier. As expected, the company has packed the show.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match, Kevin Owens and a mystery partner will face A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory), and Carmelo Hayes will face Andrade.

WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales for all professional wrestling events, reports that the show has sold 12,478 tickets, with 1,374 still available. They’ve moved 201 tickets in the past three days. The last time they visited the venue was for an April 10th Raw, which sold 10,520 tickets.