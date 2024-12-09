Tickets For AEW All In: Texas Are Now On Sale

Tickets for “AEW All In: Texas” went on sale today, and numerous prominent figures attended the media event at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The July 12th event marks AEW’s first visit to the huge stadium, which houses the Texas Rangers. AEW President Tony Khan was joined by wrestling legends Sting, Bryan Danielson, and Big Boom AJ.

You can check out the official AEW announcement below:

The Biggest Event of the Year is On Sale NOW!

The wait is over! Tickets are on sale now for AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX on Saturday, July 12th!

For the first time ever, All Elite Wrestling brings its biggest pay-per-view event of the year to the United States! Experience the feeling and celebrate with fans from all over the world as your favorite stars in AEW bring you out of your seat for an amazing night of incredible matches and unforgettable moments!

Grab your tickets now and don’t miss your chance to see the best wrestle live on the brightest stage as AEW goes bigger in Texas!

AEW All In: Texas, VIP Packages Also Available!

Punch your ticket to Globe Life Field in Arlington and upgrade your experience with a VIP Package! VIP: All In, Champion, & Challenger packages offer premium seating, early entry, exclusive club access and much more! VIP Party Deck is also available featuring, exclusive access to a private elevated seated area with an all inclusive bar, and more!