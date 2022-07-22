Tickets for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City Now on Sale

Tickets have gone on sale for an AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show via Central on AEWTix.com.
#AEW is coming to NEW YORK this September with 3 HUGE events ON SALE THIS FRIDAY!
-9/7 Buffalo: @KeyBankCtr
-9/14 Albany: @TheMVPArena
-9/21 NYC: #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY July 22 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/eBohFprEPC pic.twitter.com/JuGw86MsiY
