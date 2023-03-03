Tickets For AEW Dynamite In Austin And Detroit On Sale Today

AEW will be at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on May 10 and the Moody Center in Austin on May 17 for live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage tapings.
Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com beginning at 10am ET. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.
