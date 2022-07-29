Tickets for AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA on Sale Today

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tickets for an AEW Dynamite show at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 28 are on sale today. That evening, a Rampage episode will also be taped for the promotion.

At 10 am Central/11 am Eastern, fans can purchase the show’s tickets via AEWTix.com.

