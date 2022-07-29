Tickets for AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA on Sale Today

Tickets for an AEW Dynamite show at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 28 are on sale today. That evening, a Rampage episode will also be taped for the promotion.
At 10 am Central/11 am Eastern, fans can purchase the show’s tickets via AEWTix.com.
#AEW returns to the city of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia PA with #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage at the @LiacourasCenter on Wednesday September 28! Tickets start at $29 (+fees) and go on sale Friday 07/29 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/UAI4H9jnyJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022