Tickets For AEW Dynamite In St. Louis, MO and Milwaukee, WI On Sale Today

On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, June 15 and Milwaukee, WI at the UWM Panther Arena on Wednesday, June 22. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

📌 MILWAUKEE! #AEW returns to Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, June 22 at @UWMPantherArena for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage!

Tickets (starting at $29 + fees) go on sale THIS FRIDAY 4/15 at 10AM CT – 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/TmYlOeK4fD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2022