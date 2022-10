Tickets for AEW Dynamite’s Upcoming Show in Indianapolis, IN Go on Sale Today

On November 30th, AEW will broadcast a live episode of the Dynamite wrestling show from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ticket sales for the event are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on both AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.

The following is an up-to-date list of the AEW touring schedule:

* AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts: October 7 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

* AEW Dynamite: October 12 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* AEW Rampage: October 13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* AEW Dynamite: Tuesday, October 18 – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

* AEW Rampage: October 21 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL

* AEW Dynamite: October 26 – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

* AEW Rampage: October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

* AEW Dynamite: November 2 – Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

* AEW Rampage: November 4 – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

* AEW Dynamite: November 9 – Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

* AEW Dynamite: November 16 – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

* AEW Rampage: November 18th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* AEW Full Gear: November 19th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* AEW Dynamite: November 23: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

* AEW Dynamite: November 30: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN

* AEW Dynamite: January 4: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA