Tickets For AEW’s Return To The West Coast On Sale Today

AEW will host Collision events on Saturday, September 30 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and on October 7 at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Dynamite will take place on October 4 at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

Tickets for the events will be available for purchase at 10am ET on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Get ready for the Seattle Saturday Spectacular! #AEW returns to the @ClimateArena in Seattle, Washington for #AEWCollision LIVE on Saturday, September 30th! Tickets will go on sale THIS FRIDAY, August 11th at 10am PT.

#AEW makes its Stockton, California debut with #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage at @StocktonArena on Wednesday, October 4th! Tickets will go on sale THIS FRIDAY, August 11th at 10am PT.

Get ready for the Salt Lake Saturday Spectacular!#AEW makes its Salt Lake City, Utah debut with #AEWCollision LIVE on Saturday, October 7th at @Maverik_Center! Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11th at 10am MT.

Here is the updated AEW tour schedule:

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 16 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 19 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, August 23 – Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia

AEW All In PPV: Sunday, August 27 – London, England at the Wembley Stadium

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 30 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 2 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out: September 3 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam: Wednesday, September 20 – Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 23 – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, September 27 – 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 30 – Climate Pledge Arena from Seattle, WA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 4 – Stockton Arena from Stockton, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, UT

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Tuesday, October 10 – Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 18 – Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas