Tickets for Several AEW Events on Sale Today, Updated AEW Schedule

Tickets for aeveral AEW events will go on sale today.

On November 2, from Baltimore, Maryland’s Chesapeake Arena, on November 9, from Boston, Massachusetts’ Agganis Arena, and on November 16, from Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Total Mortgage Arena, AEW will host Dynamite events. On November 4, Rampage will host an event at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall.

Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Eastern time on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prior to facility and service fees, tickets start at $29 each.

The updated AEW tour dates are listed below:

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 21 – New York City Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 28 – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Dynamite: October 5 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts: October 7 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Dynamite: October 12 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Rampage: October 13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Dynamite: Tuesday, October 18 – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

AEW Rampage: October 21 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL

AEW Dynamite: October 26 – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

AEW Rampage: October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

AEW Dynamite: November 2 – Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

AEW Rampage: November 4 – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

AEW Dynamite: November 9 – Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

AEW Dynamite: November 16 – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, November 23: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, January 4: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA