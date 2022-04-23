Tickets For WWE SummerSlam At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Now On Sale

Tickets for SummerSlam 2022 went on sale Friday morning for the event’s first-ever trip to Nashville. In addition to a first for the Music City, it also marks a new WWE record for the most stadium events in a year for WWE.

On TicketIQ.com, the secondary market the average ticket price for sale is $251, which is the final price as they don’t charge fees. Unsold face value tickets on Ticketmaster start as low as $25, with fees adding another $23 for each ticket. As a point of comparison, the cheapest tickets on TicketIQ is $53 and slightly lower than prices on Ticketmaster. That also makes it the cheapest event this summer at Nissan Stadium, with the next closest event the CMA, which takes place in June and starts at $104.

For SummerSlam, the most expensive Ticketmaster tickets are $2,000 in the 9th row of section 7 on the floor and labeled as official platinum, which are market-priced and can fluctuate based on demand.

On the secondary market, the most expensive 100-level seats are $948 for tickets in row B if section 114, which is right at the 30-yard line. The 100 level has rows from A-Z and AA-MM, which means that row A is the first row. End-zone tickets in the first 4 rows are similar in price and are mostly sold out. First row, 100-level seats are available through Ticketmaster and are also listed as Official Platinum listings and run from $500 to $700, with fees adding another $100 to $125.

In the 200-level, sections 110 to 114 between the end-zones are completely sold out, with secondary market prices starting at $250. The Club Level at Nissan Stadium includes all 200 level seats and are known as the “red seats” and Club section sections don’t wrap into the endzone, but have a sideline or corner view. Club Seats are extra wide and have additional padding, as well as a dedicated cupholder and shorter bathroom and concession lines. Club level sections contain 20 rows running from A-V.

Loge Level seats are located in the first six rows of the Upper Level. LP Field Suites are located between the 200 and 300 Levels and offer views from the sidelines and corners of the stadium. The first row for 300-level seats are also designated as Official Platinum and start at $250 with an additional $57 in fees. Each 300-Level section has an entrance at row G. The seats below that entrance (rows A-F) are loge seats and hang slightly over the Suites and Club Level, which brings you a little closer to the action.

The average price for SummerSlam is slightly above the rescheduled WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay. WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, by contrast, had an average price over $900, making the most expensive WrestleMania Tickets ever tracked by TicketIQ. Prices for WrestleMania 2023 in Los Angeles start at around $100.

From 2015 to 2018, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center hosted Summer Slam. Toronto and Las Vegas have also been recent hosts of SummerSlam in recent years and Las Vegas’ sell-out crowd of 51,326 broke SummerSlam records for indoor attendance and gate receipts.