Tickets For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames On Sale Friday, September 13

TICKETS FOR SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES® ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Survivor Series: WarGames Ticket Presale Begins Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PST

Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages Available Now Through On Location

STAMFORD, Conn., September 10, 2024 – As announced during Monday Night Raw, tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames® will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.ca. Survivor Series: WarGames takes place Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making it the first-ever Survivor Series to emanate from the city.

Presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PST. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/survivorseries-2024-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages are available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To buy now or learn more, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.

Survivor Series: WarGames streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.