Tickets For WWE’s Upcoming UK Stadium Event In High Demand

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom since Summerslam 1992 will take place on Saturday, September 3rd 2022 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com noted the following regarding demand for tickets:

“WWE tell me more than 59,000 people pre-registered for tickets for WWE’s UK PPV in Cardiff in the first 24 hours. This marks a new company record for any event – even WrestleMania! The UK is gonna go off 🎉

I believe the biggest attendance the Principality Stadium has had was AJ v Takam which did 78k. If this show gets close to that then it’ll be insane.”