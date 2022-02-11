Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Dynamite In Boston, MA

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, April 6th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

