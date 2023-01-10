Tickets On Sale For MLW Superfight 2023 In Philadelphia, PA.

Major League Wrestling Superfight tickets are now on sale.

On Tuesday, MLW announced via their official website that tickets for the upcoming MLW Superfight 2023 event in Philadelphia, PA. have gone on-sale.

Check out the complete announcement below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on Saturday night, February 4 for MLW: SuperFight’23.

Tickets are now available for purchase at MLW2300.com. The January event sold-out, so don’t hesitate in securing your tickets ASAP.

Signed to compete:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

John Hennigan (formally John Morrison)

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Microman

Jacob Fatu

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.