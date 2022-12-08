Tickets on Sale for MLW’s NYC Return Featuring War Chamber

MLW issued the following:

Tickets now on sale for MLW’s NYC return featuring War Chamber Featuring a FUSION TV taping

For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!

Tickets are now available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite for Major League Wrestling’s New York City return on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom headlined by the War Chamber match.

The event will be a FUSION taping airing nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports and streaming on Pro Wrestling TV.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber: