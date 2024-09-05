Tickets On-Sale For Upcoming TNA Shows In Atlanta, Georgia & Fayetteville, North Carolina

TNA issued the following:

Tickets Go On-Sale Today For Upcoming TNA Wrestling Shows in Atlanta, Georgia & Fayetteville, North Carolina

TNA Wrestling brings action-packed pro wrestling to Fayetteville, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia – and pre-sale tickets for the shows in both cities are now on-sale.

TNA Wrestling brings back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling to the Crown Arena in Fayetteville on Friday & Saturday, November 8-9. All of the in-ring action in Fayetteville will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday at 8 pm EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.

TNA Wrestling ends 2024 with two shows at famed Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday & Saturday, December 13-14. The TNA action in Atlanta kicks off December 13 with Final Resolution, airing live worldwide on the TNA+ app. The Saturday night show in Atlanta will be taped for future episodes on iMPACT! on AXS TV.

Tickets for both the Fayetteville and Atlanta shows go on-sale at 10 am EDT on Friday, September 6. The pre-sale for tickets to the shows in Fayetteville and Atlanta, exclusively for TNA+ subscribers, starts TODAY at 10am EDT at tnawrestling.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The TNA+ Pre-Sale Code for the Fayetteville shows is: TNAFAY

The TNA+ Pre-Sale Code for the Atlanta shows is: TNASTAGE

All the TNA stars will be Fayetteville and Atlanta, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear in Fayetteville and Atlanta: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.