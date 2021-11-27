Tickets On Sale Today For AEW Battle Of The Belts





On Saturday, tickets will go on sale for the AEW Battle of the Belts special in Charlotte, NC at the Bojangles Coliseum on January 8th.

Although not confirmed, the show is expected to be an hour long. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

