Tickets on Sale Today for AEW Dynamite and Battle of the Belts IV in Washington, D.C.

On October 5th, AEW will be at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. for a live episode of Dynamite. They will return to the arena for a live Rampage episode and the fourth Battle of the Belts taping on October 7.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Prior to facility and service fees, tickets start at $29 each.

Here is an updated list of the AEW touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 17 – Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 24 – Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH

AEW Dynamite: August 31 – at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Rampage: September 2 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out – September 4 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 7 – Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 14 – MVP Arena in Albany, New York

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 21 – New York City Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 28 – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Dynamite: October 5 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts: October 7 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Dynamite: October 12 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Rampage: October 13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

