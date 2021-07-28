Tiffany Haddish Confirmed As WWE SummerSlam After Party Host

ET Online reports that actress Tiffany Haddish will host the official WWE SummerSlam After Party in Las Vegas. The event will be invite-only and is sponsored by Pure Life Water. Celebrities, WWE Superstars and more will be featured.

To support Haddish, WWE will be making a financial contribution to her She Ready Foundation, which benefits foster children.

Haddish said in a statement: “I’m really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam After-Party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I’ve never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I’ve definitely helped a lot of foster kids.”

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also provided comments: “WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam After-Party, Tiffany Haddish. We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.”