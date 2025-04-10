Tiffany Stratton Addresses Heated Charlotte Flair Segment

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has spoken publicly for the first time about her now-viral promo exchange with Charlotte Flair on last week’s SmackDown, which escalated ahead of their WrestleMania 41 title showdown.

The live segment turned heads after Stratton referenced Flair’s three divorces, saying, “What is that record, 0-3?” Flair retaliated by firing back, “Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?” referencing Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend, WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

The exchange was intense—and unexpected. According to Fightful Select, backstage sources in WWE referred to the segment as a “wreck,” and Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez revealed that much of it veered off-script. (Click here for more on that report.)

Now, Stratton is offering her own perspective on how things played out. Appearing on the Babyfaces podcast, the rising star explained her mindset during the segment and addressed the tension head-on.

“Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don’t think she expected me to almost clap back,” Stratton said.

She continued, citing the high-pressure nature of live TV and the road to WrestleMania.

“All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania. I have the title, I want to keep the title. I’m going to pull out every stop that I can.”

Despite the backstage rumblings, Stratton believes the exchange achieved its intended effect.

“People want to see our match. I think we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. Now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and ready to go to war.”

Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in what is now one of the event’s most highly anticipated matchups.