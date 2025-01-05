Tiffany Stratton Addresses Her WWE Women’s Title Win

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her MITB briefcase on Nia Jax Friday night on SmackDown to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Stratton appeared in a backstage interview shortly following the match and commented on her big title win.

Stratton said, “It’s Tiffy Time.” and even wrote on her official Twitter (X) account, “Are your clocks set to tiffy time now? 😌”