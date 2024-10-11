Tiffany Stratton Admits She Was Incredibly Nervous Before Her WWE Main Roster Call Up

WWE star and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including moving to the main roster.

Stratton said, “Immediately when I got called up, I was so nervous. I didn’t know any of the girls in the locker room. I was never in front of big audiences. I was always in front of the same 5200 people at NXT. So, definitely, the bigger audiences, the different states, the different crowds every week, it definitely kind of threw me off for a second.”

On making adjustments:

“I had to be like, ‘Okay. You have to adjust to this. It’s more pressure.’ But as I go, I’ve been getting so much more comfortable. My confidence is there now. I don’t second guess myself anymore. I just go out and be Tiffany Stratton.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.