Tiffany Stratton Already Showing Interest In Acting World

Uht oh.

Tiffany Stratton is already talking about Hollywood and acting.

The NXT Women’s Champion recently spoke with TV Insider for an interview, during which she expressed interest in dipping her toes into the acting world.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how the women’s division in NXT gets more of a spotlight than the women’s division on Raw or SmackDown: “I think we have a really good women’s division at NXT. I think it’s one of the better ones compared to Raw and SmackDown. At NXT, I feel we have such a spotlight for the women. I definitely feel on Raw and SmackDown, it’s not as much of the spotlight for the women. We have a lot of young talent. Thea Hail, for instance is only 19 years old. Roxanne Perez, who is basically 21. Cora Jade, 22. I definitely think there is a lot of future within the NXT women’s division. I can definitely see a lot of the girls taking over within the next three or four years on Raw and SmackDown.”

On how she would love to get into acting: “I would love to go into acting. My dream role would be some cool action superhero girl that does cool flips. That’s my dream role. Like a Wonder Woman. I’m a big fan of her. I was dressed as her for Halloween one year.”

Check out the complete interview at TVInsider.com.