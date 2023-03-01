Tiffany Stratton Challenges For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton will challenge for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Stratton defeated Katana Chance in singles action on Tuesday night’s Roadblock go-home episode of NXT. Stratton said after the match that she proved she’s the best in NXT, and while that may be good for everyone else, she’s never satisfied and wants to be champion.

Stratton then issued a warning to Meiko Satomura and Roxanne Perez, the current NXT Women’s Champion. Stratton stated that she doesn’t care who leaves Roadblock with the title next week because she owns it. Fans booed Stratton as she flexed at the end of the segment.

Stratton returned to the ring in late January after missing five months due to an injury. Since her return, she has defeated Indi Hartwell, Thea Hail, and now Chance. WWE officials have had their eye on Stratton for quite some time.

Stratton is not currently scheduled to wrestle at Roadblock . The current card for next week’s Roadblock special can be found by clicking here.

Here is related footage from this week’s go-home show: