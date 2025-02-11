Tiffany Stratton Denies Flirting With Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke with Grind City Media on various topics, including the interaction she had with Logan Paul in a behind-the-scenes vlog for the RAW on Netflix premiere and Paul’s claim that she was flirting with him.

Stratton said, “I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him?. No, no, no. I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better, and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)