WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she hopes she will begin a career in Hollywood by age 30, which is five years away.

Stratton said, “I do. Of course, I do. I think by the age of 30, I kind of want to be breaking into Hollywood and do something along those lines.”

