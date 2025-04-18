Tiffany Stratton: “I’ve Got Everything To Gain” Heading Into WrestleMania 41

In a recent appearance on Gorilla Position, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton opened up about the dramatic shift from NXT to WWE’s main roster, highlighting the intense travel demands and how they contrast with her early days in the company. Stratton also shared her evolving mindset as she prepares for one of the biggest matches of her career at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair.

Stratton explained how stationary life in NXT gave way to a whirlwind travel schedule upon her SmackDown call-up, which included numerous international tours.

“So down at NXT, obviously there was no traveling. I mean, they’re traveling now, but we weren’t traveling at all when I was in NXT,” Stratton said. “Last year, SmackDown had so many international tours. We were out of the country at least once a month, sometimes twice a month. I literally went from Europe to Saudi and then back to Europe for another tour, and then a couple weeks later, we had a Christmas tour.”

While initially overwhelmed, Stratton said she has now adjusted to the grueling pace.

“The traveling has just been nothing that I expected it to be… but now I’m like, you know what? This is easy because I’ve got a little system, like a routine going and everything, so I’ve adjusted a year later.”

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, Stratton also addressed the pressure of facing a 15-year veteran in Charlotte Flair. Despite nerves, the 25-year-old champion has restructured her perspective.

“She is the reason why I got into wrestling… I’m only 25 years old going into WrestleMania. I felt like I kind of had everything to lose, but now I’ve kind of rewired my thinking. I feel like I kind of have everything to gain.”

Stratton emphasized her long-term vision in WWE and her excitement for her WrestleMania debut.

“It’s just another experience for me. It’s my first WrestleMania and I’m 25 years old. I’m gonna have plenty more WrestleManias. I’ve got at least 10 to 15 left in me, so I’m trying to just be at peace and take a little bit of the pressure off of me and just be super excited.”

Her remarks reflect both the challenges of adapting to the spotlight and her confidence in building a legacy within WWE’s evolving women’s division.