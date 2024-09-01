Tiffany Stratton Looks Back On Three-Year Anniversary Of Day She Signed With WWE

Three years have gone by fast for Tiffany Stratton.

The 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank surfaced on social media on Sunday and wrote about the three-year anniversary of the day she signed her initial contract with WWE.

“Three years ago I signed my WWE contract,” she wrote. “I had no experience in the business and just became a sponge to all the advice, training and mentors I could.”

She continued, “And three years later I’m already better than all your faves…hahaha…see you Friday stupid heads.”