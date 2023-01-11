Tiffany Stratton Makes Her WWE NXT Return and Warns the Roster

Tiffany Stratton is back in WWE NXT.

The mystery person behind the recent “Countdown To New Year’s” teaser vignettes was revealed in Tuesday night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. Stratton returned to a cheer from the crowd, then took the mic from the ring.

Stratton stated that she knows everyone missed her so much it’s not even funny. She claims that all of the women in the NXT locker room are sweating like disgusting pigs because NXT’s biggest Superstar has returned, and she can’t blame them for feeling inferior because she’s a revelation. Stratton then boasted about learning the business faster than anyone else in her first nine months, and said she’s seen others fail to replace her in recent months.

Stratton was sidelined with a head injury in mid-October, according to reports. She allegedly sustained the injury while losing the Lights Out Match to Wendy Choo on the August 23 NXT show, which was the main event that night. Since that night, Stratton has not wrestled.

Stratton went on to say that no one has her shine, skill, or style. She concluded the promo by stating that 2023 can now officially begin because she has returned.

Several highlights from Tuesday night’s return segment at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are included below: