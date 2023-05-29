Tiffany Stratton Makes History At WWE NXT Battleground

Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals to become the WWE NXT Women’s Champion on Sunday night at the Battleground event.

Stratton won her first WWE championship with this victory. The plot involved Valkyria suffering a knee injury prior to the fight as a result of Cora Jade’s kendo stick attack on NXT last Tuesday.

In the end, Stratton performed her Prettiest Moonsault Ever and pinned Valkyria. The title was vacated earlier this month by an injured Indi Hartwell, who was called up to the main roster as part of this year’s Draft and placed on Raw.

Stratton defeated Gigi Dolin in the opening round and Roxanne Perez in the semifinals to advance, while Valkyria defeated Jade and Kiana James.

Stratton became the 100th female winner of a WWE Championship in the company’s history, according to Queens of Wrestling.