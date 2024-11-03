Tiffany Stratton On Proudest WWE Moment: “I Kept Up With Becky Lynch”

Top WWE star Tiffany Stratton spoke with The New York Post Sports on a number of topics, including what match she is most proud of in her career with the company to date.

Stratton said, “I would say my match at No Mercy with Becky Lynch, that whole day was just so hectic for me, I was so nervous, it was my second street fight. It was probably one of my longest matches in my career, and just the things that I did in that match alone, like I didn’t even know I could do half that stuff, so going into that, it was very nerve-wracking, but I’m very proud of that match. I’m very proud of the way that I handled it, I kept up in the ring with Becky Lynch. Yeah, I would definitely say that match, like in my singles matches, that was definitely the one that I was like, ok I can go, I can hang with the best.”