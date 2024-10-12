Tiffany Stratton On Who Her Closest Friend In Real-Life Is

WWE star and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton appeared on KFAN Minneapolis, where she talked about a number of topics including her closest friend in real-life.

Stratton said, “Nia Jax, hands down. That girl is my entire world when I’m on the road. She is so funny. She is so just fun to be around. She has amazing energy. She’s always down to make a TikTok, to take a picture; she takes all my pictures for me. She’s amazing. I love her and she’s doing amazing. She’s actually hilarious; she’s so fun.”

