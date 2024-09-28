Tiffany Stratton On Who She Would Pick As WWE’s New Four Horsewomen

WWE star and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics, including who she would pick as the new Four Horsewomen of the company.

Stratton said, “I’m gonna have to go with Roxanne Perez, myself, Lyra Valkyria, and I feel like the fourth one is kinda up in the air right now. Maybe Sol Ruca, maybe Nikkita Lyons when she comes back. I feel I can’t really nail down the fourth one, but I feel those are the two. We have a lot of great talent.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)