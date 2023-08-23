Tiffany Stratton Post-NXT Heatwave Addressing Becky Lynch’s Comments About Her

Tiffany Stratton’s “mentions” were going crazy on Tuesday night.

The NXT Women’s Champion boasted during a promo segment on NXT Heatwave about how she will go down in history as a better NXT Women’s Champion than Bayley, Asuka, Charlotte Flair and even Becky Lynch.

There’s only one problem …

… Becky Lynch has never been the NXT Women’s Champion.

“The Man” made sure to point that out in a post on Twitter (X) moments after Stratton made the comments. The tweet ended up being shown on the show and acknowledged by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.

“I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion … yet,” Lynch wrote.

After the show, Tiffany Stratton spoke in a post-show digital exclusive interview where she addressed the Twitter (X) reaction to her blunder.

“Look, in my defense, she may be ‘Big Time Becks’ to all of you, but to me, she’s quite literally irrelevent,” Stratton said.

Check out the video interview and the initial tweet from Becky Lynch below.