Tiffany Stratton Reacts To The Addition Of Giulia And Stephanie Vaquer To WWE’s Women’s Division

WWE star and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton spoke with The Daily Star on a number of topics, including how she is super excited with the addition of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer to the company’s women’s division.

Stratton said, “I definitely think that once I lock up with Stephanie [Vaquer] or Giulia, I feel like it’s just more people to have amazing matches with. I’m super excited for them. I’m super excited for the women’s division and for them to eventually come up and have matches with some of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. I think it’s just something that we can all relish in.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.

