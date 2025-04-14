Tiffany Stratton Reveals She Has Two WrestleMania 41 Gear Options Prepared

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with the Toronto Sun’s OneFall podcast and revealed that while she has decided on her WrestleMania 41 gear, she’s having two options made—just in case.

“I have settled on something,” Stratton said. “I’m actually getting two options made just in case, but I will say that there will be pink in it. So that’s all I can give you guys.”

Stratton is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, which takes place Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)