Tiffany Stratton Says It Is Really Reassuring For Her To Already Have Won WWE Fans Over

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Fightful about a number of topics, including how she was shocked when the fans cheered for her in Perth and how it is really reassuring to have already won fans over.

Stratton said, “Honestly, I was shocked when everything happened in Perth. I was not expecting it to really carry over to the United States. When it did, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is really reassuring for me.’ I think getting called up, it’s a little scary. I’m from NXT. I’ve never really been involved in RAW and Smackdown. It’s so reassuring to me to see that I’ve already won the fans over.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)