Tiffany Stratton Takes Shot At Charlotte Flair Over SmackDown Segment

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton isn’t backing down after her now-infamous SmackDown segment with Charlotte Flair, where unscripted shots between the two spiraled into a contentious exchange. The two are set to clash for the title at WrestleMania 41, and Stratton is using the incident as further fuel for the fire.

Appearing on the Gorilla Position podcast, Stratton addressed the social media storm that followed the verbal confrontation.

“Yeah, of course I hear all the noise. Twitter didn’t let me not hear all the noise. But congratulations to Charlotte, a 15-year veteran buried a rookie in an interview. I hope she got all of the TV time that she so desperately needs because clearly, she needs it more than I do.”

Stratton dismissed the idea that Flair’s behavior was a veteran move to “test” her.

“I don’t know about test. I do feel like there was a little bit of interrupting and kind of not letting me get anything I wanted to say out. So I wouldn’t say test. I would say more so just being a big, mean veteran.”

Despite the tension, Stratton remains composed about her WrestleMania prospects. When asked if a loss to Flair would derail her career trajectory, she confidently said no:

“I don’t think it would derail me in the long run. I do think, you know, it would be time for me to reflect and kind of go back to the drawing board and figure out what I need to do next.”

She added that losing early in her main roster run could even be a blessing in disguise:

“I’ve got, again, like at least 10 more years in me. If anything, it would actually be kind of a good thing because I’m a year in on SmackDown, and I feel like I don’t want to accomplish too much too soon, to where like I get boring. Cause I just feel like if you run through SmackDown or Raw and you win a title so quickly, you kind of become boring if you don’t have a good storyline.”

Tensions between Stratton and Flair are clearly running high heading into WrestleMania, and it seems their rivalry is about more than just the gold—it’s about respect, recognition, and generational pride.