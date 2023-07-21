Tiffany Stratton Talks About Potential NXT Women’s Title Defense Against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton is ready for all-comers.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Stratton was asked about potential WWE main roster Superstars stepping up to challenge her for her title.

“If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead,” she said. “There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world.”

From there, she would go on to give her opinion on “The Queen.”

“I think Charlotte Flair is on that level,” she said. “She’s the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people’s opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we’d have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.