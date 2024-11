2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton appeared on Gorilla Position to talk about a number of topics, including possibly cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the first WWE RAW episode on Netflix.

Stratton said, “I don’t know. Maybe I’ll cash in there. Maybe I won’t even have a match. Maybe I’ll just cash in and become champion on the premiere.”

On if she would cash in on Liv Morgan or Nia Jax:

“You’ll have to wait and see.”

