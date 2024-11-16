Tiffany Stratton Teases Plans For Dominik Mysterio: ‘Watch And See What Happens’

2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton appeared on Gorilla Position to talk about a number of topics, including whether she plans on taking “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

Stratton said, “I mean it’s up in the air. You’ll have to tune in and watch and see what happens.”

On if she sees the appeal in Dominik:

“I do see it. But I definitely want Liv Morgan’s title first, and then we can go from there. I want the gold.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)