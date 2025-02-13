Tiffany Stratton Teases The Possibility Of An All-Pink WWE Women’s Championship

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely on various topics, including possibly getting an all-pink Women’s Championship belt.

Stratton said, “You know, I say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m Tiffany Stratton. I’m an icon living. I’m a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you’ll have to wait and see, guys.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.

