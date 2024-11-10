Tiffany Stratton Vents Frustration About Women Not Getting Fair Amount Of WWE TV Time

Female WWE Superstars are often overlooked.

This is the opinion of Tiffany Stratton, who vented frustration about female WWE Superstars not getting enough “Tiffy-Time” on WWE television.

“I definitely feel like being a female WWE superstar, a lot of times you get overlooked,” she said during a recent “Jazzys World” interview. “A lot of times the men are kind of the main focal point and you know, a lot of times it can be hard for the women to get time for their matches.”

She added, “So, I would definitely say, you know, match time and just TV time is a little hard to get as a female superstar, because a lot of times you get overlooked.”

Check out the complete interview below.