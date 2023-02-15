Time for a Rethink on Jade Cargill

It’s long past time for the Jade Cargill character to be revisited.

She has a great look, but that’s the main thing she has going for her. Her TBS title reign appears to have grown stale, with the quality of opponents not being top names. She has yet to face Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kris Statlander, or Hikaru Shida. Her promos are something she is working on, which might partially explain why the quarter hours on Dynamite featuring her segments or matches don’t do very well. With some significant work on both promo and in-ring skills, this could all change.

A major shift in strategy is needed for Jade. Pushing her to the moon when she had not wrestled a single match or cut a promo in her entire career was a risky move. Having a wrestler learn on the fly who’s inexperienced has done her little. She has improved but appears to struggle to execute moves crisply, move smoothly, and sell convincingly.

There’s a reason WWE has a development system like NXT that’s done so well in training wrestlers over the past decade and a half. If she had started there, it would have been at least a couple years of rigorous training before a main roster call-up would have been considered. One idea would be for Tony Khan to have her drop the title to an experienced wrestler who can benefit from ending the undefeated streak, and take her off TV for several months.

Cargill could improve with time in developmental to focus on her wrestling, so her matches flow better and other wrestlers can feel safe working with her. She’s never had that time, and it could really work wonders if that’s her sole focus moving forward. Her promos are not terrible, but they need a significant amount of work as well. Again, having a proper training period would help with that greatly. Jade has a lot of potential, but it needs a guiding hand that can mold it into something coherent. Some time off TV would refresh a stale gimmick, especially with improved talking and wrestling repertoire.

As many have already said, there are too many titles in AEW as it is, and the women’s division doesn’t need two of the singles type. Replacing the TBS belt with tag team gold would be a viable way to keep those not involved in the AEW women’s title picture busy with viable feuds. It would have been a far more ideal strategy to ease Cargill into the division primarily with meaningful tag team matches that would limit her exposure and allow growth as a talent. Instead, the singles run could potentially overexposed her to the point of becoming a stale act. Khan could hit the reset button with Jade Cargill. Both she and the AEW fans could benefit from it hugely.

