“Timeless” Toni Storm Bids Farewell At Saturday Night’s STARDOM Event

Top AEW star and pro wrestling veteran “Timeless” Toni Storm faced current IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani at Saturday night’s STARDOM event in Nagoya, Japan in hopes of dethroning the champion, but Storm would ultimately come up short.

Immediately following the matchup, Storm appeared in a post-show digital exclusive to bid farewell to the promotion. Storm hugged Mina Shirakawa before leaving the arena and bidding farewell to STARDOM.

You can check out the post below.