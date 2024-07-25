“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts XI

Tony Khan has confirmed the first title bout for the next AEW Battle of the Belts special event.

This week, the AEW and ROH boss man confirmed “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie for the show, which takes place after AEW Collision this Saturday, July 27.

“After making her return, Timeless Toni Storm takes on Taya, who can earn a shot at the title after All In with a win on Saturday,” Khan wrote via X.