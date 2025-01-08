Timeline Revealed For WWE SmackDown’s Return To Two-Hour

WWE SmackDown will not remain a three-hour program for long, despite the recent shift to the extended format on the USA Network starting with the January 3rd episode. This week, Triple H confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show that the show would revert to its original two-hour format, though he did not specify an exact date for the change.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics provided further clarity, reporting that the return to two hours is slated for June. Thurston wrote:

“[Paul] Levesque didn’t specify the timing here. I’ve been informed SmackDown is planned to return to a 2-hour format beginning in June.”

This aligns with earlier reports from WrestleVotes, who in September revealed WWE’s plans to test the three-hour format but hinted it would not be permanent. The three-hour extension was formally announced later by WWE, coinciding with the show’s move to the USA Network.

Fans now await the official confirmation of the timeline, as WWE continues to adapt its programming strategy while navigating the balance between fan engagement and network demands.