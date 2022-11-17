Timothy Thatcher Sounds Off On Joining NOAH After His WWE Release

How did Timothy Thatcher end up in Pro Wrestling NOAH after being released from WWE?

The pro wrestling veteran spoke about this, as well as whether or not fans can expect to see him turn up in any other pro wrestling promotions during a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he ended up in Pro Wrestling NOAH after his WWE release: “I ended up with Pro Wrestling NOAH rather quickly because Hideki Suzuki asked me. After we both got fired, he made the decision that he was going to go back to Japan and work for NOAH. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to do it?’ And Hideki’s a good friend of mine and I told him yes. So after that everything else becomes null and void because I told my friend that this is what I was going to do.”

On potentially working with another promotion: “We’ll see if stuff changes. As I said, if the forbidden door is allowed to be [open] and there’s a wonderful working [relationship between the companies], then maybe we’ll see.”

Check out the complete Timothy Thatcher interview by visiting WrestlingInc.com.