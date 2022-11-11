Timothy Thatcher Speaks Out About a Possible WWE Return

Since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired, including several who were let go in the last two years.

Timothy Thatcher could be another name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit Row who have all returned to WWE. Thatcher was asked by Wrestling Inc. about a potential WWE comeback. He is currently a member of Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH.

“Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me,” said Thatcher.