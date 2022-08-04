Timothy Thatcher to Miss N-1 Victory 2022 Tournament, Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kinya Okada Set

The following press release was sent to PWMania.com:
Aug. 4, 2022
Tokyo, JAPAN— Timothy Thatcher will be absent from the N-1 VICTORY 2022 tournament due to a delay in his visa issuance procedure at the embassy. As a result, the DEPARTURE 2022 match order and some of the matches on the card have been updated.
To determine Thatcher’s replacement in the B block, Yoshiki Inamura will take on Kinya Okada in an N-1 qualifier match this Friday at DEPARTURE 2022.
Live stream from 18:30 JST (5:30 a.m ET, 2:30 a.m. PT) on WRESTLE UNIVERSE
PRO WRESTLING NOAH
DEPARTURE 2022
★ August 5th (Friday)
Start: 18:30 JST
Doors: 17:30 JST
Venue: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
The 1st and 6th matches have been changed.
<1st match / tag team match>
Masaaki Mochizuki & Shuhei Taniguchi vs. Masa Kitamiya & Muhammad Yone
<2nd match, Six-person tag team match>
Yoshinari Ogawa, Yuya Susumu & Kawei Fujimura, vs. Nosawa Rongai, Eita & Super Crazy
<3rd match / tag team match>
Katsuhiko Nakajima & Manabu Soya vs. Anthony Green & Stallion Rogers
<4th match, six-person tag team match>
Ninja Mack, Daisuke Harada & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Dante Leon, Atsushi Kotoge & YO-HEY
<5th match, Eight-person tag team match>
KENOH, Tadasuke, Hajime Ohara & Hi69 vs. Kaito Kiyomiya, El Hijo del Santo, Ultímo Dragon & Alejandro
<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 qualifier match / singles match>
Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kinya Okada
<7th match, Naomichi Marufuji return match / six-person tag team match>
Naomichi Marufuji, Go Shiozaki & Takashi Sugiura vs. Satoshi Kojima, Masato Tanaka & Daiki Inaba
<8th match, main event: GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship>
(Champion) HAYATA vs. Shuji Kondo (Challenger)
* This will be the fourth defense of the 49th champion.