Timothy Thatcher to Miss N-1 Victory 2022 Tournament, Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kinya Okada Set

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 4, 2022

Tokyo, JAPAN— Timothy Thatcher will be absent from the N-1 VICTORY 2022 tournament due to a delay in his visa issuance procedure at the embassy. As a result, the DEPARTURE 2022 match order and some of the matches on the card have been updated.

To determine Thatcher’s replacement in the B block, Yoshiki Inamura will take on Kinya Okada in an N-1 qualifier match this Friday at DEPARTURE 2022.

Live stream from 18:30 JST (5:30 a.m ET, 2:30 a.m. PT) on WRESTLE UNIVERSE

PRO WRESTLING NOAH

DEPARTURE 2022

★ August 5th (Friday)

Start: 18:30 JST

Doors: 17:30 JST

Venue: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

The 1st and 6th matches have been changed.

<1st match / tag team match>

Masaaki Mochizuki & Shuhei Taniguchi vs. Masa Kitamiya & Muhammad Yone

<2nd match, Six-person tag team match>

Yoshinari Ogawa, Yuya Susumu & Kawei Fujimura, vs. Nosawa Rongai, Eita & Super Crazy

<3rd match / tag team match>

Katsuhiko Nakajima & Manabu Soya vs. Anthony Green & Stallion Rogers

<4th match, six-person tag team match>

Ninja Mack, Daisuke Harada & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Dante Leon, Atsushi Kotoge & YO-HEY

<5th match, Eight-person tag team match>

KENOH, Tadasuke, Hajime Ohara & Hi69 vs. Kaito Kiyomiya, El Hijo del Santo, Ultímo Dragon & Alejandro

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 qualifier match / singles match>

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kinya Okada

<7th match, Naomichi Marufuji return match / six-person tag team match>

Naomichi Marufuji, Go Shiozaki & Takashi Sugiura vs. Satoshi Kojima, Masato Tanaka & Daiki Inaba

<8th match, main event: GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship>

(Champion) HAYATA vs. Shuji Kondo (Challenger)

* This will be the fourth defense of the 49th champion.